Mughal Harem: हरम की औरतें हकीमों के साथ करती थीं बेहद गंदी हरकत, इलाज के बहाने होता था ये सब!

topStories1hindi1753275
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

Mughal Harem Stories: मनूची अपनी किताब ‘मुगल इंडिया’ (स्टोरिया डो मोगोर) में लिखते हैं कि हरम में मौजूद औरतों को उनके पति के अलावा किसी और से मिलने नहीं दिया जाता था. इसी वजह से वो जानबूझकर बीमारी का बहाना बनाती थीं. इसी बहाने उनकी भेंट मर्द चिकित्सकों या हकीमों से होती थी. इस दौरान वो कई गंदी हरकतें भी करती थीं.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

History Mystery Of Mughal Harem: मुगलों का शासनकाल काफी उतार-चढ़ाव भरा रहा है. मुगलों के बारे में कई विवादित किस्से सुनने को मिलते हैं. इन्हीं किस्सों में मुगल हरम भी शामिल है. कई लोगों को लगता है कि हरम बनाने का मकसद सिर्फ शारीरिक सुख भोगना था तो बता दें कि ऐसा नहीं हैं. यहां पर बादशाहों के लिए सभी तरह के इंतजाम किए जाते थे.

