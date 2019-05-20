Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
VIRAL VIDEO: दिव्यांग Zomato डिलीवरी ब्वॉय देखते-देखते ऐसे बन गया 'सुपरहीरो'

एक्ट्रेस रवीना टंडन ने रीट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, जोमैटो की तरह अन्य कंपनियों को भी इस तरह आगे आगर दिव्यांगों को सशक्त बनाने की जरूरत है.

अब तक इस ट्वीट को 8286 रीट्वीट और 18753 लाइक मिल चुके हैं. (फोटो साभार सोशल मीडिया क्रॉप)

नई दिल्ली: एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें Zomato का डिलीवरी ब्वॉय फूड डिलीवर कर रहा है. सभी लोग उसकी तारीफ कर रहे हैं और उसे सुपरहीरो  बुला रहे हैं. यहां तक की Zomato कंपनी ने भी उसकी जमकर तारीफ की है. ऐसे में आप जरूर जानना चाहेंगे कि, फूड डिलीवरी करने से कोई चर्चा में कैसे आ सकता है. 

दरअसल, Zomato का डिलीवरी ब्वॉय 'रामू' दिव्यांग हैं और हाथ से चलने वाले ट्राई साइकिल का इस्तेमाल खाना समय पर पहुंचाने के लिए करते हैं. 

ट्विटर यूजर हनी गोयल ने इस 8 सेकेंड के वीडियो को ट्वीट किया और लिखा, '#Zomato ने मेरा दिन बना दिया. यह शख्स उन सभी लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा के स्रोत हैं जो जिंदगी में निराश हो चुके हैं. इस शख्स को जरूर मशहूर बनाएं.'

देखते-देखते यह वीडियो वायरल हो गया. इस वीडियो को 17 मई को शाम 5.13 बजे ट्वीट किया गया. अब तक इस ट्वीट को 8286 रीट्वीट और 18753 लाइक मिल चुके हैं. ट्विटर यूजर्स ने वीडियो को लेकर तरह-तरह की प्रतिक्रियाएं दी हैं.

कुछ लोगों ने रामू के हिम्मत की खूब तारीफ की और कहा, इन्होंने अपनी जिंदगी से किसी तरह की शिकायत नहीं की और चुनौतियों को सामना करने का फैसला किया. इन्हें सलाम है.
कुछ लोगों ने कहा कि रामू जैसे लोगों को मशहूर करने की जरूरत है जिससे लोगों को प्रेरणा मिल सके.

कुछ लोगों ने Zomato कंपनी से अपील की कि वे इन्हें इलेक्ट्रिक ट्राई साइकिल उपलब्ध करवाएं. कुछ लोगों ने कहा कि रामू जैसे लोग 21 तोपों की सलामी डिजर्व करते हैं. 

