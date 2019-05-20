VIRAL VIDEO: दिव्यांग Zomato डिलीवरी ब्वॉय देखते-देखते ऐसे बन गया 'सुपरहीरो'

नई दिल्ली: एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें Zomato का डिलीवरी ब्वॉय फूड डिलीवर कर रहा है. सभी लोग उसकी तारीफ कर रहे हैं और उसे सुपरहीरो बुला रहे हैं. यहां तक की Zomato कंपनी ने भी उसकी जमकर तारीफ की है. ऐसे में आप जरूर जानना चाहेंगे कि, फूड डिलीवरी करने से कोई चर्चा में कैसे आ सकता है.

दरअसल, Zomato का डिलीवरी ब्वॉय 'रामू' दिव्यांग हैं और हाथ से चलने वाले ट्राई साइकिल का इस्तेमाल खाना समय पर पहुंचाने के लिए करते हैं.

#Zomato you keep rocking , you made my day , this man is the inspiration for all who thinks there's life is screwed , please make this man famous pic.twitter.com/DTLZKzCFoi — Honey Goyal (@tfortitto) May 17, 2019

ट्विटर यूजर हनी गोयल ने इस 8 सेकेंड के वीडियो को ट्वीट किया और लिखा, '#Zomato ने मेरा दिन बना दिया. यह शख्स उन सभी लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा के स्रोत हैं जो जिंदगी में निराश हो चुके हैं. इस शख्स को जरूर मशहूर बनाएं.'

We need more companies to step forward and empower . good going @ZomatoIN https://t.co/URNV39AEUa — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 18, 2019

एक्ट्रेस रवीना टंडन ने रीट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, जोमैटो की तरह अन्य कंपनियों को भी इस तरह आगे आगर दिव्यांगों को सशक्त बनाने की जरूरत है.

If mahindra @anandmahindra , bajaj , hero and other top companies can make this E-vehicle possible then it would be really helpful for all those strong and hardworking man like ramu bhai in @Zomato #Zomato #beawar , please make this viral once again pic.twitter.com/MEnR3WMHoC — Honey Goyal (@tfortitto) May 19, 2019

देखते-देखते यह वीडियो वायरल हो गया. इस वीडियो को 17 मई को शाम 5.13 बजे ट्वीट किया गया. अब तक इस ट्वीट को 8286 रीट्वीट और 18753 लाइक मिल चुके हैं. ट्विटर यूजर्स ने वीडियो को लेकर तरह-तरह की प्रतिक्रियाएं दी हैं.

And we often complain of hardships in life ! This self confident man deserves a 21 gun salute for eking out his living honourably by the sweat of his brow.

A very empowering gesture from @Zomato to employ a specially abled person for service delivery @ZomatoIN #LifeLessons pic.twitter.com/TH1WaoQTZd — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) May 18, 2019

कुछ लोगों ने रामू के हिम्मत की खूब तारीफ की और कहा, इन्होंने अपनी जिंदगी से किसी तरह की शिकायत नहीं की और चुनौतियों को सामना करने का फैसला किया. इन्हें सलाम है.

कुछ लोगों ने कहा कि रामू जैसे लोगों को मशहूर करने की जरूरत है जिससे लोगों को प्रेरणा मिल सके.

Kudos to @ZomatoIN creating equal opportunities. — Abhishek Sharma (@ShrmaAbhishek03) May 18, 2019

कुछ लोगों ने Zomato कंपनी से अपील की कि वे इन्हें इलेक्ट्रिक ट्राई साइकिल उपलब्ध करवाएं. कुछ लोगों ने कहा कि रामू जैसे लोग 21 तोपों की सलामी डिजर्व करते हैं.