Biparjoy Cyclone: कंगाल पाकिस्तान के लिए नई आफत! इस बार समंदर से आ रहा कुदरती कहर; मचेगी 'तबाही'
Cyclone Biporjoy route: पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) की तरफ एक ऐसी कुदरती आफत बढ़ रही है जिसका सामना करने में पाकिस्तान को काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ सकती है. कंगाल पाकिस्तान परेशान है कि इससे निपटने की तैयारी कैसे की जाए.

Jun 12, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

Biparjoy In Pakistan: बात उस खतरे की जो बेहद तेज रफ्तार से भारत और पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) की ओर बढ़ रहा है. इस खतरे का नाम बिपरजॉय है. मौसम विभाग ने ताजा बुलेटिन में कहा है कि ये तूफान 15 जून को उत्तरी गुजरात के तट से टकरा सकता है और उसके बाद पाकिस्तान की तरफ बढ़ जाएगा. इस दौरान समंदर में ऊंची-ऊंची लहरें उठेंगी. मछुराओं से कहा गया है कि वो अगले चार दिन समंदर से दूर रहें. मौसम विभाग ने इसे बेहद खतरनाक श्रेणी का तूफान कहा है. चक्रवाती तूफान बिपरजॉय को लेकर तटीय इलाकों में तैयारी तेज कर दी गई है. भारत में इन इलाकों में NDRF और SDRF की टीमें तैनात कर दी गई हैं. लैंडफॉल होने के बाद चक्रवात का असर सौराष्ट्र, कच्छ में 13,14 और 15 जून तक रहेगा. उत्तरी गुजरात में 15 और 16 जून को इसका असर रहेगा. 15 जून की दोपहर तक कच्छ के तट को पार करेगा जिसकी रफ्तार 125 से 135 किमी प्रति घंटा का पूर्वानुमान लगाया है और इसके बाद ये पाकिस्तान की तरफ बढ़ जाएगा. इससे कराची (Karachi) के तट पर तबाही मच सकती है.

