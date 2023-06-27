India China: पूर्वी लद्दाख में पीछे हटने के मूड में नहीं है चीन, बना रहा ये 2 अहम प्रोजेक्ट; भारतीय सेना ने भी शुरू की जवाबी तैयारियां
India China: पूर्वी लद्दाख में पीछे हटने के मूड में नहीं है चीन, बना रहा ये 2 अहम प्रोजेक्ट; भारतीय सेना ने भी शुरू की जवाबी तैयारियां

India China Latest Updates: पिछले 3 साल से पूर्वी लद्दाख में अतिक्रमण करके बैठा चीन पीछे हटने के मूड में नजर नहीं आ रहा है. वह अपनी सेना को परमानेंट सपोर्ट देने के लिए 2 अहम प्रोजेक्टों पर काम कर रहा है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 04:37 AM IST

India China: पूर्वी लद्दाख में पीछे हटने के मूड में नहीं है चीन, बना रहा ये 2 अहम प्रोजेक्ट; भारतीय सेना ने भी शुरू की जवाबी तैयारियां

China building solar hydro projects near LAC with India: सैन्य और कूटनीतिक स्तर की कई दौर की बातचीत के बावजूद चीन पूर्वी लद्दाख में अपनी सेना को पीछे क्यों नहीं कर रहा है, इसके पीछे की वजहें अब धीरे-धीरे उजागर होने लगी हैं. सूत्रों के मुताबिक चीन पूर्वी लद्दाख में ऐसी क्षमताओं का निर्माण कर रहा है, जिससे अतिक्रमण करके आगे बढ़ चुके उसके सैनिकों को परमानेंट सपोर्ट मिल सके और आखिर में थककर भारत इस स्थिति को न्यू-नॉर्मल मान ले.

