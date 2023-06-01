Elon Musk का चीन में 'रेड कारपेट वेल्कम', ड्रैगन ने 16 तरहों के व्यंजनों से किया स्वागत
Social Media पर  पोस्ट की गई तस्वीरों से पता चलता है कि मंगलवार शाम को शीर्ष बैटरी आपूर्तिकर्ता CATL के ज़ेंग युकुन के साथ अपमार्केट मैन फू यान रेस्तरां में एलन मस्क के डिनर के मेनू में 16 तरह के व्यंजन शामिल थे.

 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

Elon Musk China Visit: इलेक्ट्रिक कार निर्माता कंपनी टेस्ला और ट्विटर के मालिक एलन मस्क चीन के दौरे पर हैं. दौरे के दौरान मस्क को काफी प्यार मिल रहा है. चीन के सोशल मीडिया में मस्क के स्वागत की खूब चर्चा है. सोशल मीडिया पर  पोस्ट की गई तस्वीरों से पता चलता है कि मंगलवार शाम को शीर्ष बैटरी आपूर्तिकर्ता CATL के ज़ेंग युकुन के साथ अपमार्केट मैन फू यान रेस्तरां में एलन मस्क के डिनर के मेनू में 16 तरह के व्यंजन शामिल थे.

