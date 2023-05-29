Pakistan: पंजाब प्रांत में युवती को परिजनों ने जिंदा जलाया, अपनी मर्जी से करना चाहती थी शादी
Pakistan: पंजाब प्रांत में युवती को परिजनों ने जिंदा जलाया, अपनी मर्जी से करना चाहती थी शादी

Pakistan News: पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि पुलिस ने पीड़िता के पिता, दो भाइयों और एक बहन को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है. आरोपियों के खिलाफ हत्या का मामला दर्ज किया गया है. पुलिस अधिकारी ने कहा कि गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपियों को अपने इस कृत्य पर कोई पछतावा नहीं है 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Pakistan: पंजाब प्रांत में युवती को परिजनों ने जिंदा जलाया, अपनी मर्जी से करना चाहती थी शादी

Pakistan Honour Killing News: पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) के पंजाब प्रांत (Punjab province) में एक युवती को जिंदा जलाने का मामला सामने आया है. पुलिस ने रविवार को यह जानकारी दी. पुलिस ने बताया कि यह मामला झूठी शान की खातिर हत्या (ऑनर किलिंग) का है.

