Imran Khan की मेडिकल रिपोर्ट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा! पाकिस्तानी पकड़ लेंगे अपना सिर
Imran Khan की मेडिकल रिपोर्ट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा! पाकिस्तानी पकड़ लेंगे अपना सिर

Imran Khan Medical Report: इमरान खान (Imran Khan) की मेडिकल रिपोर्ट के बारे में खुद स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने खुलासा किया है. इमरान खान को ड्रग्स की लत है, इस दावे ने पाकिस्तानी आवाम को चौंका दिया है.

Imran Khan Drug Connection: इमरान खान (Imran Khan) की मेडिकल रिपोर्ट में बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है. शुरुआती जांच में शराब, कोकीन के इस्तेमाल की बात सामने आई है. पाकिस्तान के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने प्लास्टर वाली बात को भी झूठा बताया है. स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अब्दुल कादिर ने कहा कि इमरान खान गिरफ्तार हुआ था तब उसका मेडिकल हुआ था. वो रिपोर्ट बन गई थी लेकिन ये मेडिकल रिपोर्ट आ ना सकी. इमरान खान 5-6 महीने भारी प्लास्टर चढ़ाकर घूमते रहे लेकिन कोई फ्रैक्चर नहीं है. इस प्लास्टर पर सियासत अलग है. इनका यूरिन सैंपल लिया गया था. शुरुआती जांच रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, इमराना खान शराब और कोकीन के आदी हैं.

