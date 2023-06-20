South China Sea में 'ड्रैगन' के दबदबे को खत्म करने के लिए भारत ने चली ये चाल, देखते रह जाएंगे जिनपिंग!
South China Sea में 'ड्रैगन' के दबदबे को खत्म करने के लिए भारत ने चली ये चाल, देखते रह जाएंगे जिनपिंग!

South China Sea: दोनों पक्ष द्विपक्षीय रक्षा सहयोग को और मजबूत करने पर केंद्रित रहे हैं तथा दक्षिण चीन सागर में हालात की समीक्षा कर रहे हैं. इस क्षेत्र में चीन का प्रभाव बढ़ता जा रहा है. 

 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:15 AM IST

South China Sea में 'ड्रैगन' के दबदबे को खत्म करने के लिए भारत ने चली ये चाल, देखते रह जाएंगे जिनपिंग!

India Vietnam: रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने सोमवार को वियतनाम के रक्षा मंत्री जनरल फान वान जियांग से बातचीत की और घोषणा की कि भारत वियतनाम की नौसेना को स्वदेश निर्मित मिसाइल युद्धपोत आईएनएस कृपाण उपहार स्वरूप देगा. जियांग दो दिन की भारत यात्रा पर आए हैं.

