China: सुंदर बेटी के लिए घरवालों ने की ऐसी डिमांड, लड़के ने कर ली शादी से तौबा; फिर हुआ ये

China News: चीन के अलग अलग प्रांतों में शादी विवाह की कई रस्में होती हैं. पूर्वी चीन की एक परंपरा की वजह से एक लड़के और लड़की की 8 साल पुरानी रिलेशनशिप टूट गई. क्या है ये अजीबोगरीब मामला आइए जानते हैं.

Relation breaks after parents seek high bride price: पूर्वी चीन (China) में एक मंगेतर ने अपने ससुरालवालों की एक हरकत से नाराज होकर अपनी आठ साल पुरानी रिलेशनशिप को तोड़ कर अपनी होने वाली पार्टनर को अलविदा कहा तो बीच बाजार अच्छा खासा बखेड़ा खड़ा हो गया. ये घटनाक्रम शेजियांग प्रांत का है जहां अपनी खूबसूरत बेटी के लिए उसके पिता ने 50 लाख की ब्राइड मनी (Bride Money) मांगी तो नाराज लड़के ने अपना रिश्ता तोड़ने में भलाई समझी. 

