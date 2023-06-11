यूक्रेन को हथियार सप्लाई करने वाला PAK अब चाहता है रूस से अच्छे रिश्ते! विदेश मंत्री बिलावल का बड़ा बयान
यूक्रेन को हथियार सप्लाई करने वाला PAK अब चाहता है रूस से अच्छे रिश्ते! विदेश मंत्री बिलावल का बड़ा बयान

Pakistan Foreign Policy: पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री बिलावल भुट्टो जरदारी ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान चीन पाकिस्तान इकोनॉमिक कॉरिडोर (CPEC) के माध्यम से चीन के साथ जुड़ा हुआ  है, जो ‘वन बेल्ट वन रोड’ पहल का एक प्रमुख हिस्सा है.

Jun 11, 2023

यूक्रेन को हथियार सप्लाई करने वाला PAK अब चाहता है रूस से अच्छे रिश्ते! विदेश मंत्री बिलावल का बड़ा बयान

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari News: पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री बिलावल भुट्टो जरदारी ने शनिवार को कहा कि पाकिस्तानी सरकार गहरे सार्थक संबंधों के जरिए रूस के साथ जुड़ाव बढ़ाने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है. अपनी हालिया इराक यात्रा के दौरान अल-जज़ीरा के साथ एक इंटरव्यू में, विदेश मंत्री ने कहा कि वे यूक्रेन संघर्ष पर तटस्थता बनाए रखना चाहते हैं. बता दें पाकिस्तान पर युद्ध के दौरान यूक्रेन के हथियार सप्लाई करने के आरोप लगते रहे हैं.

