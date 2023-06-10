PAKISTAN: हिन्दू लड़की को जबरन मुसलमान बनाया, कोर्ट में भी नहीं मिला इंसाफ, चौंका देगी नाबालिग की दास्तान
PAKISTAN: हिन्दू लड़की को जबरन मुसलमान बनाया, कोर्ट में भी नहीं मिला इंसाफ, चौंका देगी नाबालिग की दास्तान

Hindu teen kidnapped in Pakistan: पाकिस्तान के सिंध प्रांत में कथित रूप से अपहरण के बाद जबरन धर्मांतरण करा एक मुस्लिम से ब्याह दी गई  14 वर्षीय एक हिंदू लड़की को अदालत ने उसके अनुरोध के बाद भी उसके माता-पिता के साथ भेजने से इनकार कर दिया.

