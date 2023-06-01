Pakistan: कानून व्यवस्था के मामले में म्यांमार और सूडान से बद्दतर हालत में पहुंचा पाकिस्तान? इस बड़े नेता ने किया दावा
Pakistan: कानून व्यवस्था के मामले में म्यांमार और सूडान से बद्दतर हालत में पहुंचा पाकिस्तान? इस बड़े नेता ने किया दावा

Jun 01, 2023

Pakistan: कानून व्यवस्था के मामले में म्यांमार और सूडान से बद्दतर हालत में पहुंचा पाकिस्तान? इस बड़े नेता ने किया दावा

Pakistan Law and Order: पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ (PTI) के अध्यक्ष इमरान खान (Imran Khan) ने कहा है कि कानून का शासन नहीं होने पर देश में लोकतंत्र का कोई भविष्य नहीं है. पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री ने 9 मई की हिंसा के बाद उनकी पार्टी पर चल रही कार्रवाई की निंदा करते हुए कहा, कानून के शासन के बिना, हमारे पास न तो लोकतंत्र (स्वतंत्रता) या समृद्धि और न ही भविष्य होगा. मीडिया रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि कानून के शासन सूचकांक में पाकिस्तान काफी नीचे गिर गया है.

