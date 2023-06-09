Pakistan Maulana: 'नदी से पैदा होती हैं 130 फीट लंबी हूरें,' पाकिस्तान के मौलाना की बातों पर ये बोले लोग
topStories1hindi1731416
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

Pakistan Maulana: 'नदी से पैदा होती हैं 130 फीट लंबी हूरें,' पाकिस्तान के मौलाना की बातों पर ये बोले लोग

Muslims & Islam: पाकिस्तान के इस मौलाना ने दावा किया कि जन्नत में एक नदी से हूरों का जन्म होता है और वह 130 फीट लंबी होती हैं. पाक के इस मौलाना का नाम है तारिक जमील. यह वीडियो वायरल होने पर लोगों ने उनको खूब ट्रोल किया.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 06:42 PM IST

Trending Photos

Pakistan Maulana: 'नदी से पैदा होती हैं 130 फीट लंबी हूरें,' पाकिस्तान के मौलाना की बातों पर ये बोले लोग

Hoors in Jannat: जिहादियों को जन्नत में 72 हूरें मिलती हैं. कुछ वक्त पहले यह कहने वाले मौलाना का एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ था. इसके बाद इसी तरह एक मौलाना का वीडियो सामने आया. यह वीडियो पुराना है और पिछले साल शेयर किया गया था.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी