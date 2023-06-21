टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे पाकिस्‍तान के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
topStories1hindi1746834
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे पाकिस्‍तान के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!

Titanic Tourist Submarine Missing:  अटलांटिक महासागर में डूबे टाइटैनिक का मलबा दिखाने गई टूरिस्ट पनडुब्बी  ने रविवार को समुद्र में उतरना शुरू किया, लेकिन दो घंटे से भी कम समय में इसका सतह से संपर्क टूट गया.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 08:00 AM IST

Trending Photos

टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे पाकिस्‍तान के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!

Titanic Tourist Submarine: अटलांटिक महासागर की गहराई में डूबे टाइटैनिक की सैर कराने वाली टूरिस्ट पनडुब्बी रविवार से लापता है. पनडुब्बी में सवार पांच लोगों में एक प्रमुख पाकिस्तानी व्यवसायी और उनका बेटा शामिल हैं. उनके परिवार ने मंगलवार को यह जानकारी दी. अधिकारियों के अनुसार, ओशनगेट एक्सपेडिशंस द्वारा संचालित टूरिस्ट पनडुब्बी  ने रविवार को समुद्र में उतरना शुरू किया, लेकिन दो घंटे से भी कम समय में इसका सतह से संपर्क टूट गया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi- Vivek dahiya: शादी में दोनों ने एक दूसरे से किया था खास वादा!