Taliban Vs Pakistan: तालिबान ने PAK को बताई औकात, कहा वो लाइन काल्पनिक, ये पूरा इलाका हमारा; जब चाहेंगे...

Taliban warns Pakistan: दम तोड़ती अर्थव्यवस्था की चिंता, महंगाई और बेरोजगारी की मार झेल रहे पाकिस्तान की हालत ऐसी हो गई है कि जो चाहे उसे आंख दिखाकर चला जा रहा है. इस बीच घरेलू मोर्चे पर नाकाम साबित हो रही PAK सरकार को सीमा पार काबुल से ऐसी धमकी मिली है जिसे वो सह नहीं पा रही है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

Taliban said Durand Line is imaginary line: बदलते भौगोलिक परिवेश में अफगानिस्तान की सत्ता पर काबिज तालिबान और पाकिस्तान की अदावत किसी से छिपी नहीं है. अफगानिस्तान-पाकिस्तान सीमा (Afghanistan Pakistan Border) पर लंबे समय से जारी तकरार और हिंसक टकराव के बीच अफगानिस्तान के रक्षा मंत्री (Afghan Defense Minister) और तालिबान (Taliban) के संस्थापक मुल्ला उमर (Mullah Omar) के बेटे मौलवी याकूब मुजाहिद (Molvi Yaqoob Mujahid) ने कहा है कि अफगानिस्तान और पाकिस्तान के बीच का बॉर्डर सिर्फ ‘काल्पनिक रेखा’ है.

