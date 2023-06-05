America-China clash: अमेरिका-चीन में छिड़ने वाली है जंग? ताइवान के इस वीडियो से पूरी दुनिया में मची हलचल
America-China clash: अमेरिका-चीन में छिड़ने वाली है जंग? ताइवान के इस वीडियो से पूरी दुनिया में मची हलचल

America-China clash: अमेरिकी सेना ने गत सप्ताहांत में ताइवान जलडमरूमध्य में चीन के एक जहाज के ‘‘असुरक्षित’’ तरीके से एक अन्य पोत के सामने आने की घटना का वीडियो सोमवार को जारी किया. हालांकि हादसा टल गया.

America-China clash: अमेरिका-चीन में छिड़ने वाली है जंग? ताइवान के इस वीडियो से पूरी दुनिया में मची हलचल

America-China clash: अमेरिकी सेना ने गत सप्ताहांत में ताइवान जलडमरूमध्य में चीन के एक जहाज के ‘‘असुरक्षित’’ तरीके से एक अन्य पोत के सामने आने की घटना का वीडियो सोमवार को जारी किया. हालांकि हादसा टल गया. गौरतलब है कि चीनी नौसेना का एक जहाज अचानक ताइवान जलडमरूमध्य में अमेरिका के एक विध्वंसक पोत के सामने आ गया था जिसके कारण अमेरिकी जहाज को टक्कर से बचने के लिए अपनी गति धीमी करनी पड़ी थी.

