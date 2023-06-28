Relationship Tips: ठुकराने के बाद लाइफ में वापसी के लिए EX कर रहा है मिन्नतें? यूं करें सिचुएशन को हैंडल
Relationship Tips: ठुकराने के बाद लाइफ में वापसी के लिए EX कर रहा है मिन्नतें? यूं करें सिचुएशन को हैंडल

Second Time Relation With Ex: किसी के साथ रिलेशनशिप में आना आसान होता है, लेकिन उससे रिश्ता खत्म करना उतना ही मुश्किल. वहीं ब्रेकअप के बाद दोबारा उसी इंसान के साथ रिलेशन में आना और उसे प्यार कर पाना और भी कठिन होता है. आइये जानें इस सिचुएशन को कैसे हैंडल करें. 

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Relationship Tips: ठुकराने के बाद लाइफ में वापसी के लिए EX कर रहा है मिन्नतें? यूं करें सिचुएशन को हैंडल

Ex Lover Wants To Come In Life: कुछ लवर्स ऐसे होते हैं जो अपने प्यार को पाने के लिए कुछ भी कर गुजरते हैं. रिलेशन की शुरुआत में कपल एक दूसरे के लिए प्यार, विश्वास सबकुछ अच्छे से मैनेज करते हैं. लेकिन की बार कुछ कारणों के चलते पार्टनर्स का ब्रेकअप भी हो जाता है. हर इंसान के लिए प्यार में दिल टूटना एक सदमे के बराबर होता है. कुछ रिलेशनशिप में लोग अपने पार्टनर के साथ वापसी के लिए मिन्नतें करते हैं. हालांकि हर रिश्ते में एक स्टेज ऐसी होती है जब पार्टनर सामने वाले के प्यार की इज्जत और कद्र नहीं करते हैं. लेकिन जब लाख कोशिशों के बाद भी पार्टनर वापस नहीं आता है, तो उसके बगैर जीना सीख लेते हैं. 

