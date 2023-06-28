Nora Fatehi डेटिंग के समय इन बातों का रखती हैं ध्यान, गर्ल्स अपनाएं New Dating Rule
Nora Fatehi डेटिंग के समय इन बातों का रखती हैं ध्यान, गर्ल्स अपनाएं New Dating Rule

Dating Tips From Nora Fatehi: किसी को डेट करना रिलेशनशिप का सबसे खूबसूरत पार्ट होता है. ऐसे में लड़कियों को ये जरूर जानना चाहिए कि लड़कों को डेट करते समय किन बातों का रखें. एक्ट्रेस नोरा फतेही ने गर्ल्स के लिए अपने कुछ डेटिंग सीक्रेट्स शेयर किए हैं. जानें.... 

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

Nora Fatehi डेटिंग के समय इन बातों का रखती हैं ध्यान, गर्ल्स अपनाएं New Dating Rule

How To Date Boys: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस नोरा फतेही कई दिलों की धड़कन हैं. एक्ट्रेस ने अपने डांस मूव्स और अभिनय सो लाखों लोगों के दिल जीते हैं. हाल ही में वो 'द कपिल शर्मा' शो में गेस्ट बनकर आईं. इतना ही उन्होंने इस बार शो में अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ से जुड़ी कुछ बातें भी दर्शकों से साथ साझा की. 

