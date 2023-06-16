Self Love: सेल्फिश नहीं है खुद से प्यार करना, ये हैं सेल्फ लव करने के बेहतरीन लाभ
Relationship Tips: सेल्फ लव को आमतौर पर लोग सेल्फिशनेस समझ लेते हैं. लेकिन ऐसा नहीं सेल्फ लव का मीनिंग अपने आप में इससे कहीं ऊपर होता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं सेल्फ लव क्या है और लाइफ में क्यों है ये जरूरी.

 

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

Signs You Are Loving Yourself Just Right: लव एक ऐसी फीलिंग है जिसका हर किसी के लिए अलग मतलब होता है. हर कोई लाइफ में अलग-अलग तरह से प्यार का अनुभव लेते हैं. फिर चाहें वो रोमांटिक हो या अफेक्शनेट. अक्सर लोग अपनी फैमिली और फ्रेंड्स के लिए ऑब्सेसिव लव का एहसास करते हैं क्योंकि लव किसी भी रूल का पालन नहीं करता है. वहीं अगर प्यार सच्चा होता है तो वो आपको लाइफ में हर कदम मोटिवेट करता रहता है. प्यार आपके रिश्ते को मजबूती और समझ प्रदान करता है. ऐसे में आज हमके लिए कुछ ऐसे संकेत लेकर आएं हैं जिनकी मदद से आप समझ सकते हैं सेल्फ लव क्या है और आपकी जिंदगी में क्या होती है इसकी महत्ता. सेल्फ लव को आमतौर पर लोग सेल्फिशनेस समझ लेते हैं. लेकिन ऐसा नहीं सेल्फ लव का मीनिंग अपने आप में इससे कहीं ऊपर होता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (Signs You Are Loving Yourself Just Right) सेल्फ लव क्या है और लाइफ में क्यों है ये जरूरी......

