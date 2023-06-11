19 साल बाद सावन महीने में दुर्लभ संयोग, 4 नहीं 8 होंगे सावन सोमवार व्रत!
19 साल बाद सावन महीने में दुर्लभ संयोग, 4 नहीं 8 होंगे सावन सोमवार व्रत!

Sawan Somwar 2023: साल 2023 का सावन महीना विशेष रहने वाला है. इस महीने ऐसा दुर्लभ संयोग बन रहा है कि 4 की बजाय 8 सावन सोमवार पड़ेंगे और सावन महीना 59 दिन का होगा. 

Jun 11, 2023



Sawan 2023 Date Puja Importance and Somvar Vrat: हिंदू धर्म में सावन महीने का विशेष महत्‍व है. शिव भक्‍तों को सावन का बेसब्री से इंतजार रहता है. सावन महीने में लोग रोजाना शिवजी का अभिषेक-पूजन करते हैं. सावन सोमवार का व्रत रखते हैं. इस बार तो भोलेनाथ को प्रसन्‍न करने के लिए सावन और भी ज्‍यादा खास है. इस साल भक्‍तों को एक नहीं दो सावन महीने मिलेंगे. ऐसा दुर्लभ संयोग कई साल के बाद बना है. 19 साल बाद 2 सावन महीने पड़ रहे हैं, जिससे सावन 30 दिन की बजाय 59 दिन का होगा. 

