Wednesday Horoscope: बुधवार को बन रहा है गजकेसरी योग, इन राशियों की रहेगी चांदी; करियर में मिलेगी सफलता
Guru Chandrma Yuti :  24 मई 2023, दिन बुधवार को गुरु और चंद्रमा की युति से गजकेसरी योग का निर्माण होने जा रहा है.  जिसका असर कई राशियों पर पड़ेगा. तो चलिए जानते हैं कौन-सी वो 3 राशियां हैं. जो इस दौरान मौज काटेंगी.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 07:37 PM IST

Wednesday Horoscope in Hind i: बुधवार का राशिफल कुछ जातकों के लिए शुभ साबित होने वाला है. वैदिक ज्योतिष के अनुसार, सभी ग्रह एक निश्चित समय के लिए राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं. इस दौरान ग्रहों की युति होती है. जिसका शुभ और अशुभ प्रभाव देखने को मिलता है. 24 मई 2023, दिन बुधवार को गुरु और चंद्रमा की युति से गजकेसरी योग का निर्माण होने जा रहा है. यह योग जिस जातक की कुंडली में बनता है. उसकी चांदी-चांदी हो जाती है.

