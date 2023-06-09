शुरू हो गए हैं 'चोर पंचक', हो जाएं सतर्क, वरना ये गलतियां पड़ेंगी बहुत भारी!
शुरू हो गए हैं 'चोर पंचक', हो जाएं सतर्क, वरना ये गलतियां पड़ेंगी बहुत भारी!

Panchak June 2023: पंचक हर महीने लगते हैं और हिंदू धर्म में पंचक को अशुभ माना गया है. इन 5 दिनों में कोई भी शुभ कार्य नहीं किए जाते हैं. आज 9 जून से चोर पंचक लग रहे हैं और इस दौरान कुछ सतर्कता बरतनी जरूरी है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

शुरू हो गए हैं 'चोर पंचक', हो जाएं सतर्क, वरना ये गलतियां पड़ेंगी बहुत भारी!

Panchak June 2023: हिंदू धर्म में हर शुभ कार्य के लिए मुहूर्त निकाले जाते हैं. ताकि उस शुभ कार्य का अच्‍छा फल मिले. पंचक काल, भद्रा काल आदि में शुभ कार्य करना वर्जित होता है. इस समय में किए गए काम अशुभ फल देते हैं. पंचक 5 दिनों का समय होता है जो हर महीने आता है और इस समय में कोई भी अशुभ कार्य नहीं किया जाता है. आज 9 जून से पंचक शुरू हो गए हैं और 13 जून तक चलेंगे. इस दौरान कोई भी शुभ कार्य ना करें. साथ ही कुछ सावधानी भी बरतें. 

