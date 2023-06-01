clapping: जानें भजन-कीर्तन में क्यों बजाई जाती है ताली? कैसे हुई इसकी शुरुआत
clapping: जानें भजन-कीर्तन में क्यों बजाई जाती है ताली? कैसे हुई इसकी शुरुआत

clapping benefits: अक्सर आपने देखा होगा कि लोग भजन-कीर्तन के समय ताली बजाते हैं. क्या आपने कभी सोचा है कि आखिर लोग ऐसा क्यों करते हैं. आज के लेख में जानेंगे कि ताली बजाने की शुरुआत कैसे हुई और भजन-कीर्तन में ताली बजाने के कारण.

clapping benefits in bhajan: किसी भी घर, मंदिर या गली में भजन-कीर्तन चल रहा हो या फिर आरती, लोग ताली जरूर बजाते हैं. आखिर जब भजन-कीर्तन में बजाने के लिए कई तरह के वाद्य यंत्र हैं, तब भी लोगों को ताली बजाने की जरूरत क्यों पड़ती है. ये परंपरा कब शुरू हुई और तब से लगातार क्यों चली आ रही है. क्या ताली बजाने के वैज्ञानिक और धार्मिक फायदे भी हैं. आइए इसके बारे में विस्तार से जानने की कोशिश करते हैं.

