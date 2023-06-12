केवल 17 दिन हैं बाकी, जल्‍दी कर लें ये जरूरी काम! वरना 5 महीने तक करना पड़ेगा इंतजार
केवल 17 दिन हैं बाकी, जल्‍दी कर लें ये जरूरी काम! वरना 5 महीने तक करना पड़ेगा इंतजार

Devshayani Ekadashi 2023: सनातन धर्म में देवशयनी एकादशी से शुभ कार्यों पर रोक लग जाती है. इस बार ये रोक 4 महीने की बजाय 5 महीने की होगी, लिहाजा कुछ खास काम करने की योजना है तो उन्‍हें जल्‍दी निपटा लें. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

Devshayani Ekadashi 2023 kab hai: चातुर्मास का समय बेहद महत्‍वपूर्ण होता है. इस काल में ज्‍यादा से ज्‍यादा समय भगवान की भक्ति में लगाया जाता है. साथ ही चातुर्मास के दौरान सावन का पवित्र महीना पड़ता है, इसके अलावा रक्षाबंधन, नागपंचमी, जन्‍माष्‍टमी, गणेशोत्‍सव, नवरात्रि जैसे बड़े पर्व भी पड़ते हैं. देवशयनी एकादशी पर भगवान विष्‍णु के योगनिद्रा में जाते ही चातुर्मास शुरू होता है और देवउठनी एकादशी पर भगवान के जागने पर समाप्‍त होता है. 

