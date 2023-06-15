Horoscope and Health: कुंडली में लग्न स्वामी के स्थान से होते हैं रोग, पहचान कर तुरंत करें इलाज
Horoscope and Health: कुंडली में लग्न स्वामी के स्थान से होते हैं रोग, पहचान कर तुरंत करें इलाज

Horoscope and Diseases: रोग लगने का इंतजार नहीं करना चाहिए. रोग होगा तो इलाज करा लेंगे. अपने लग्न स्वामी की स्थिति को देखकर उसे मजबूत अवश्य करें. वहीं, कमजोर होने पर उपाय कर लेने चाहिए. 

 

Written By  Shilpa Rana|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:45 PM IST

Horoscope and Health: कुंडली में लग्न स्वामी के स्थान से होते हैं रोग, पहचान कर तुरंत करें इलाज

Negative Effects of Planets: किसी भी मजबूत इमारत को बनाने के लिए उसकी नींव भी उतनी ही मजबूत बनानी होती है. नींव जितनी मजबूत और गहरी होगी, उतना ही भव्य मकान बन सकेगा. कुंडली के अनुसार लग्न और उसके स्वामी की स्थिति के अनुसार ही रोगों की स्थिति तय होती है. यदि आप लग्न और उसके स्वामी को थोड़ा मजबूत कर दें तो फिर आपको कोई भी रोग आसानी से नहीं हो सकता है. 

