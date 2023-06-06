mantra therapy: इस मंत्र के जाप से शरीर के हर दर्द-पीड़ा होते हैं छूमंतर, जानें क्या है विशेषता
topStories1hindi1726803
Hindi Newsधर्म

mantra therapy: इस मंत्र के जाप से शरीर के हर दर्द-पीड़ा होते हैं छूमंतर, जानें क्या है विशेषता

ramcharitmanas: जब चिकित्सक की बताई दवा भी इस तरह की पीड़ा को न दूर कर सके तो आपको मंत्र चिकित्सा का सहारा लेना चाहिए. मंत्रों में अपार शक्ति होती है. मंत्र चिकित्सा से आश्चर्यजनक सकारात्मक परिणाम आते हैं.

Written By  Shilpa Rana|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

Trending Photos

mantra therapy: इस मंत्र के जाप से शरीर के हर दर्द-पीड़ा होते हैं छूमंतर, जानें क्या है विशेषता

ramcharitmanas chaupai: कई बार हैट्रिक शेड्यूल के कारण हम लगातार काम करते रहते हैं और आराम करने के लिए समय ही नहीं मिल पाता है. ऐसे में हम बहुत सी शारीरिक समस्याओं से घिर जाते हैं. लगातार काम करने वाले लोगों में कभी मस्क्यूलर पेन तो कभी बैक पेन होने लगता है. शरीर में हमेशा टूटन या दर्द बना रहता है. काम करने के बाद जब थोड़ा सा समय आराम करने को मिलता है और बेड पर लेटते हैं तो कई लोगों को शरीर का दर्द बेचैन कर देता है. कभी दर्द पैरों की तरफ शुरू होता है तो कभी हाथों, कंधों, सिर या गर्दन में होने लगता है और आप बेचैनी में करवटें बदलते रहते हैं. ऐसे में आराम करने के बाद भी आराम नहीं कर पाते हैं, क्योंकि जब नींद की झपकी लगती है, तभी पहले से लगाया गया अलार्म घनघनाने लगता है. कई बार तो पेन किलर लेने के बाद भी आराम नहीं मिल पाता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर