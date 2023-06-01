किस कलंक के कारण घटता-बढ़ता है चांद? जान लें इससे जुड़ी रोचक पौराणिक कथा
किस कलंक के कारण घटता-बढ़ता है चांद? जान लें इससे जुड़ी रोचक पौराणिक कथा

Mythology Story of Moon: चंद्रमा के जन्म को लेकर कई मान्‍यताएं हैं. इसके साथ ही चंद्रमा पर लगे कलंक की पौराणिक कथा भी खासी रोचक है, जिसके कारण चांद को रोज घटने-बढ़ने का श्राप मिला था. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

किस कलंक के कारण घटता-बढ़ता है चांद? जान लें इससे जुड़ी रोचक पौराणिक कथा

Chandra ka kalank: पौराणिक कथाओं के अनुसार चंद्रमा का जन्‍म समुद्र मंथन से हुआ था. समुद्र मंथन से निकले विष को पीने के बाद जब शिव जी का कंठ नीला पड़ गया, तब उसे शीतल करने के लिए चंद्रमा उनके मस्‍तक पर निवास करने लगे. वहीं कुछ कथाओं में ऐसा भी उल्‍लेख मिलता है कि चंद्रमा की उत्‍पत्ति ब्रह्माजी की कृपा से हुई है. फिर चंद्रमा के ही प्रताप से धरती पर विभिन्‍न दिव्‍य औषधियां पैदा हुईं. इसके अलावा चंद्रमा पर कलंक लगने और उसके आकार के रोज घटने-बढ़ने के पीछे भी एक रोचक पौराणिक कथा है. 

