इस साल 2 दिन मनेगा रक्षाबंधन! जानें तारीख और शुभ मुहूर्त
इस साल 2 दिन मनेगा रक्षाबंधन! जानें तारीख और शुभ मुहूर्त

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Date: रक्षाबंधन का त्‍योहार सावन महीने में मनाया जाता है. साल 2023 में रक्षाबंधन मनाने के लिए 2 तारीखें हैं. इससे लोगों में कंफ्यूजन है कि कब रक्षाबंधन मनाएं.

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 08:27 AM IST

इस साल 2 दिन मनेगा रक्षाबंधन! जानें तारीख और शुभ मुहूर्त

Raksha Bandhan 2023 kab hai: हिंदू धर्म के कई प्रमुख त्योहार चातुर्मास में पड़ते हैं, इसमें रक्षाबंधन का त्‍योहार प्रमुख है. रक्षाबंधन सावन महीने की पूर्णिमा को मनाते हैं. भाई-बहन के रिश्‍ते का महापर्व रक्षाबंधन पूरे देश में मनाया जाता है. इस दिन बहनें अपने भाइयों की कलाई पर रक्षासूत्र बांधकर उनकी लंबी उम्र की कामना करती हैं. साल 2023 में रक्षाबंधन मनाने की 2 तारीखें निकल रही हैं, जिससे लोगों में असमंजस की स्थिति है कि रक्षाबंधन मनाने की सही तारीख और राखाी बांधने का शुभ मुहूर्त क्‍या है. 

