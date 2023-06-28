Vastu tips: मेन दरवाजे से तुरंत हटा दें ये 4 चीजें, वरना कब्रिस्तान वाली फिलिंग देगा आपका घर!
Get Good Luck at Home: अगर घर के मेन गेट पर ये 4 चीजें बिखरी होती हैं तो मां लक्ष्मी आपके घर में प्रवेश नहीं करती हैं. आइए जानते हैं कि वो कौन-कौन सी चीजें हैं, जो जीवन में कठिनाईयों का बवंडर लेकर आती हैं.

Jun 28, 2023

Vastu Tips for Doors: वास्तु शास्त्र के अनुसार घर बनाते हुए वास्तु का हमेशा ख्याल रखना चाहिए. आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि गलत दिशा में बना घर विपत्तियों की बारिश करता है. इसके अलावा घर का मेन गेट पर परिवार के किस्मत पर असर दिखाता है. इसी मुख्य गेट से जुड़े कई उपाय यहां बताए जा रहे हैं. इसकी बदौलत आप पर माता लक्ष्मी की कृपा बनेगी. इसके साथ ही दिन-रात पैसों की बारिश होगी. अगर आपके घर के मेन गेट पर ये 4 चीजें बिखरी होती हैं तो मां लक्ष्मी आपके घर में प्रवेश नहीं करती हैं. आइए जानते हैं कि वो कौन-कौन सी चीजें हैं.

