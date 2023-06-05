sankashti chaturthi: हर कष्ट से मुक्ति के लिए संकष्टी चतुर्थी पर करें आराधना, गणपति पूरी करेंगे मनोकामना
sankashti chaturthi: हर कष्ट से मुक्ति के लिए संकष्टी चतुर्थी पर करें आराधना, गणपति पूरी करेंगे मनोकामना

sankashti chaturthi 2023: संकष्टी चतुर्थी का अर्थ है, संकट को हरने वाली चतुर्थी. संस्कृत में संकष्टी का अर्थ कठिन समय से मुक्ति पाना होता है, इसलिए यदि किसी व्यक्ति को किसी तरह का दुख या संकट है तो वह उससे छुटकारा पाने के लिए इस व्रत को रख सकता है.

sankashti chaturthi: हर कष्ट से मुक्ति के लिए संकष्टी चतुर्थी पर करें आराधना, गणपति पूरी करेंगे मनोकामना

संकष्टी चतुर्थी व्रत विधि: प्रत्येक महीने में दो पक्ष होते हैं और हर पक्ष में एक तिथि चतुर्थी होती है. कृष्ण पक्ष में आने वाली चतुर्थी को संकष्टी और शुक्ल पक्ष में आने वाली चतुर्थी तिथि को वैनायकी या विनायकी चतुर्थी कहते हैं. चतुर्थी की दोनों ही तिथियां भगवान गणेश को समर्पित हैं. प्रथम देव होने के साथ ही गणेश जी विघ्न विनाशक, संकटहर्ता भी हैं इसलिए इनकी पूजा और व्रत करने से भक्त के कष्ट दूर होते हैं. 

