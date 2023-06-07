Shani Dev: शनि देव हैं लोगों के सच्चे मित्र, उनकी कृपा पाने का ये है अचूक रास्ता
topStories1hindi1728669
Hindi Newsधर्म

Shani Dev: शनि देव हैं लोगों के सच्चे मित्र, उनकी कृपा पाने का ये है अचूक रास्ता

How to Please Shani Dev: शनि देव भी ऐसे ही सच्चे मित्र की तरह व्यवहार करते हैं. लोग सुधरे तो ठीक है, वरना वह दंड देकर भी सुधार करवा देते हैं. जब किसी व्यक्ति की कुंडली में शनि की साढ़े साती चलती है, तब शनि देव उनके कर्मों का अवलोकन करते हैं.

Written By  Shilpa Rana|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shani Dev: शनि देव हैं लोगों के सच्चे मित्र, उनकी कृपा पाने का ये है अचूक रास्ता

Shani Dev Likes and Dislikes: शनि देव को लोग क्रूर ग्रह मानते हैं, किंतु ऐसा नहीं है. शनि देव तो न्यायाधीश हैं और मित्रवत न्यायाधीश हैं. वह मनुष्यों के गलती करने पर सुधरने का पूरा मौका देते हैं, किंतु यदि व्यक्ति फिर भी नहीं मानता है तो उसे दंड देने में वह किसी भी तरह का संकोच नहीं करते हैं. मनुष्यों के गलती करने पर शनि देव के संकेत किसी को भी अच्छे नहीं लगते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
Swara Bhaskar
हड़बड़ाहट में निकाह और 3 महीने बाद प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान करने पर Swara Bhaskar ट्रोल
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: जमकर नाचे Salman, फैंस ने मेकर्स ने कर डाली दिलचस्प डिमांड
Monalisa
पढ़ने-लिखने में माहिर अंतरा बिस्वास यूं बनीं Monalisa, पढ़ाई जान शॉक्ड रह जाएंगे आप!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Arshad Warsi
पहली बार नजर आईं मुन्नाभाई MBBS के 'सर्किट' की बेटी जेने, रातों-रात बनीं नेशनल क्रश
quiz
वो क्या है, जो सूखने पर 2 किलो, भीगने पर 1 किलो और जल जाने पर 3 किलो हो जाता है?
aamir khan
Video: हाथ में जाम और Aamir Khan के घर Kapil Sharma ने खूब जमाई सुरों की महफिल!
Akshara Singh
अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रनौत के बाद भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह पहुंचीं केदारनाथ
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर