Vastu Tips for Tulsi: तुलसी को जल देते समय करें ये छोटा-सा काम, जीवनभर के लिए मिलेगा मां लक्ष्मी का साथ
topStories1hindi1709068
Hindi Newsधर्म

Vastu Tips for Tulsi: तुलसी को जल देते समय करें ये छोटा-सा काम, जीवनभर के लिए मिलेगा मां लक्ष्मी का साथ

Tulsi Plant: हिंदू शास्त्रों में तुलसी के पौधे का विशेष महत्व है. कहते हैं कि तुलसी के पौधे में मां लक्ष्मी का वास होता है. घर में अगर तुलसी का पौधा सही जगह पर रखा जाए और नियमित रूप से उसकी पूजा की जाए, तो मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा प्राप्त होती है.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

Trending Photos

Vastu Tips for Tulsi: तुलसी को जल देते समय करें ये छोटा-सा काम, जीवनभर के लिए मिलेगा मां लक्ष्मी का साथ

Tulsi Mantra: हिंदू धर्म में तुलसी के पौधे को पूजनीय और पवित्र माना गया है. कहते हैं कि तुलसी के पौधे में मां लक्ष्मी का वास होता है. ऐसे में अगर नियमित रूप से तुलसी के पूजा की जाए और जल अर्पित किया जाए, तो मां लक्ष्मी प्रसन्न होकर घर में वास करती हैं. ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार तुलसी के पौधे में सुबह के समय रोजाना विधिपूर्वक जल अर्पित करने और शाम के समय घी का दीपक जलाने से घर में सकारात्मक ऊर्जा का वास होता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला
Sara Ali Khan
Sara पर जमकर चढ़ा राजस्थानी रंग, जयपुरी दुपट्टा-मोजड़ी की जमकर की शॉपिंग
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: पलाश, प्रसनजीत या पन्नालाल...अब क्या बनेंगे पोपटलाल?
Coal India
Coal India के कर्मचार‍ियों की हो गई मौज, इनके भत्‍तों में होगा 25 प्रत‍िशत का इजाफा