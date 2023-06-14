आज योगिनी एकादशी पर कर लें तुलसी का ये चमत्‍कारी उपाय, हर मनोकामना होगी पूरी!
topStories1hindi1736862
Hindi Newsधर्म

आज योगिनी एकादशी पर कर लें तुलसी का ये चमत्‍कारी उपाय, हर मनोकामना होगी पूरी!

Yogini Ekadashi 2023 in Hindi: आज 14 जून, बुधवार को योगिनी एकादशी है. आषाढ़ माह के कृष्‍ण पक्ष की यह एकादशी भगवान विष्‍णु को बेहद प्रिय है. इस दिन किए गए उपाय सारी मनोकामनाएं पूरी कर देते हैं. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:03 AM IST

Trending Photos

आज योगिनी एकादशी पर कर लें तुलसी का ये चमत्‍कारी उपाय, हर मनोकामना होगी पूरी!

Yogini Ekadashi 2023 Kab Hai: सभी एकादशी में योगिनी एकादशी को विशेष दर्जा दिया गया है. योगिनी एकादशी भगवान श्रीहरि को बेहद प्रिय है. आज 14 जून, बुधवार को योगिनी एकादशी व्रत रखा जा रहा है. भगवान विष्‍णु और माता लक्ष्‍मी की विधि-विधान से पूजा करके योगिनी एकादशी व्रत कथा पढ़ी जाएगी. साथ ही योगिनी एकादशी के दिन दान-पुण्‍य करना बहुत लाभ देता है. साथ ही योगिनी एकादशी के दिन किए गए उपाय भगवान विष्‍णु की अपार कृपा दिलाते हैं और सारी मनोकामनाएं पूरी करते हैं. आइए जानते हैं योगिनी एकादशी 2023 पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त, पारण का समय और उपाय. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर-आलिया की 'रामायण' के लिए नहीं मिल रहा रावण, अब इस टॉप एक्टर ने भी कर दिया इनकार
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा