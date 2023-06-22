Death Threat: ऐसा शरीर रहने पर वायरस से मौत का खतरा ज्यादा, रिसर्च में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा
Death Threat: ऐसा शरीर रहने पर वायरस से मौत का खतरा ज्यादा, रिसर्च में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा

Medical Science Research: यूनिवर्सिटी के प्रमुख लेखकों में से एक तदाशी होसोया ने कहा, 'इस वायरस से ग्रसित रोगियों का इलाज करते समय हमने देखा कि ये मुख्य रूप से पेट की चर्बी वाले मोटे रोगियों को गंभीर बीमारी अधिक परेशान करता है.'

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 06:04 AM IST

Death Threat: ऐसा शरीर रहने पर वायरस से मौत का खतरा ज्यादा, रिसर्च में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा

Apple shaped bodies at higher risk of death: सेब के आकार के शरीर वाले, यानी मोटापे से परेशान लोगों में Covid-19 से मौत का खतरा ज्यादा रहता है. एक शोध में यह बात सामने आई है. टोक्यो मेडिकल एंड डेंटल यूनिवर्सिटी (TMDU) के शोधकर्ताओं द्वारा की गई एक हालिया स्टडी से पता चला है कि पेट की अतिरिक्त चर्बी का संबंध कोविड रोगियों में अधिक सूजन और मृत्युदर से है. दरअसल कोविड के कुछ रोगियों को 'साइटोकिन स्टॉर्म' नामक एक खतरनाक घटना का अनुभव होता है, जिसमें गंभीर सूजन शामिल होती है जो नाटकीय रूप से श्वास को प्रभावित करती है और मृत्यु की ओर ले जाती है. हालांकि यह भविष्यवाणी करना असंभव है कि कौन से रोगी इस घटना से गुजरेंगे, क्योंकि उच्च रक्तचाप, मधुमेह, गुर्दे की बीमारी और मोटापा जैसी स्थितियां ज्ञात जोखिम कारक हैं.

