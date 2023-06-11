French Open: फ्रेंच ओपन चैंपियन बनते ही नोवाक जोकोविच ने रचा इतिहास, दिग्गज नडाल भी छूटे पीछे
topStories1hindi1733982
Hindi Newsखेल-खिलाड़ी

French Open: फ्रेंच ओपन चैंपियन बनते ही नोवाक जोकोविच ने रचा इतिहास, दिग्गज नडाल भी छूटे पीछे

French Open Champion: टेनिस की दुनिया के महान खिलाड़ियों में शुमार सर्बिया के नोवाक जोकोविच (Novak Djokovic) ने रविवार को इतिहास रच दिया. उन्होंने फ्रेंच ओपन फाइनल में कैस्पर रूड को हरा दिया. जोकोविच ने इसके साथ ही 22 बार के ग्रैंडस्लैम चैंपियन राफेल नडाल (Rafael Nadal) को पीछे छोड़ दिया.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 11:01 PM IST

Trending Photos

French Open: फ्रेंच ओपन चैंपियन बनते ही नोवाक जोकोविच ने रचा इतिहास, दिग्गज नडाल भी छूटे पीछे

Novak Djokovic, Most Grand Slam: सर्बिया के महान खिलाड़ी नोवाक जोकोविच ने टेनिस इतिहास में अपना नाम स्वर्ण अक्षरों में दर्ज करा दिया. जोकोविच अब सबसे ज्यादा ग्रैंडस्लैम खिताब जीतने वाले पुरुष खिलाड़ी बन गए हैं. उन्होंने फ्रेंच ओपन फाइनल में रविवार को कैस्पर रूड को मात दी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Donald Trump
‘पेंटागन की हमले की योजना, सीक्रेट नक्शे किए साझा’- ट्रंप पर 37 मामलों में लगे आरोप
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय