Ajinkya Rahane: टुकटुक नहीं, अब सहवाग की तरह धुआंधार बल्लेबाजी करेंगे अजिंक्य रहाणे! AUS गेंदबाजों को लगने लगा डर

Ajinkya Rahane Statement: सीनियर बल्लेबाज अजिंक्य रहाणे को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) के लिए टीम इंडिया में शामिल किया गया है. भारतीय टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 7 जून से लंदन के ओवल मैदान पर ये मुकाबला खेलेगी.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

WTC Final-2023, Ajinkya Rahane Statement: भारत के सीनियर बल्लेबाज अजिंक्य रहाणे 7 जून से शुरू होने वाले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) मैच में अपने बल्ले का जोर दिखाएंगे. उन्हें इस अहम मुकाबले के लिए टीम इंडिया में शामिल किया गया है. भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच 7 जून से लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर ये मुकाबला खेला जाना है. रहाणे ने मैच से पहले बड़ा बयान दिया है.

