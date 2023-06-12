Retirement: इंग्लैंड से आई दिल तोड़ने वाली खबर, फाइनल मैच के साथ ही इस खिलाड़ी ने लिया संन्यास
Retirement: इंग्लैंड से आई दिल तोड़ने वाली खबर, फाइनल मैच के साथ ही इस खिलाड़ी ने लिया संन्यास

Announced Retirement: इंग्लैंड से क्रिकेट फैंस के लिए एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. फाइनल मैच के बाद एक स्टार खिलाड़ी ने सभी फॉर्मेट से संन्यास का ऐलान कर दिया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

Retirement: इंग्लैंड से आई दिल तोड़ने वाली खबर, फाइनल मैच के साथ ही इस खिलाड़ी ने लिया संन्यास

Anya Shrubsole Announced Retirement: इंग्लैंड की पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज और वर्ल्ड कप विजेता आन्या श्रुबसोल (Anya Shrubsole) ने प्रोफेशनल क्रिकट से संन्यास का ऐलान कर दिया है. शार्लेट एडवर्ड्स कप का फाइनल मैच जीतने के बाद आन्या श्रुबसोल ने संन्यास लेने का फैसला किया है. इस फाइनल मैच में उनकी टीम न ने फाइनल में द ब्लेज को हराकर खिताब जीता.  तेज गेंदबाज आन्या श्रुबसोल ने इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट से पिछले साल ही संन्यास ले लिया था.

