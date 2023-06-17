Asia Cup: सचिन के बाद अब अर्जुन तेंदुलकर की बारी, चीफ सेलेक्टर ने एशिया कप में दिया मौका!
topStories1hindi1741708
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Asia Cup: सचिन के बाद अब अर्जुन तेंदुलकर की बारी, चीफ सेलेक्टर ने एशिया कप में दिया मौका!

Arjun Tendulkar: महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sacin Tendulkar) के बेटे अर्जुन तेंदुलकर को बहुत जल्द भारत की सीनियर टीम में एंट्री मिल सकती है. उन्हें इमर्जिंग एशिया कप (अंडर-23) के लिए टीम के संभावितों में शामिल किया गया है.  

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

Trending Photos

Asia Cup: सचिन के बाद अब अर्जुन तेंदुलकर की बारी, चीफ सेलेक्टर ने एशिया कप में दिया मौका!

Arjun Tendulkar, Emerging Asia Cup Probables : युवा पेसर अर्जुन तेंदुलकर (Arjun Tendulkar) की किस्मत बहुत जल्द खुल सकती है. महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sacin Tendulkar) के बेटे अर्जुन सीनियर टीम में जगह बनाने की राह पर हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
Sherlyn Chopra
Sherlyn ने पार की शर्म ओ हया की सारी हदें, ब्रा पर जाली ओढ़ की शर्मनाक हरकत
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम
Odisha Train Accident
ओडिशा रेल हादसे से पहले अप्रैल में रेलवे बोर्ड ने सिग्नल कर्मियों को लगाई थी फटकार