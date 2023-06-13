Team India: टीम इंडिया से बाहर चल रहे खिलाड़ी ने दूसरे देश में किया डेब्यू, पहले ही मैच में मचाया कहर
Team India: टीम इंडिया से बाहर चल रहे खिलाड़ी ने दूसरे देश में किया डेब्यू, पहले ही मैच में मचाया कहर

Indian Cricket: टीम इंडिया (Team India) के एक खिलाड़ी ने केंट की टीम के लिए डेब्यू कर लिया है. इस खिलाड़ी ने डेब्यू मैच में ही कमाल का प्रदर्शन किया है.

Jun 13, 2023

Team India: टीम इंडिया से बाहर चल रहे खिलाड़ी ने दूसरे देश में किया डेब्यू, पहले ही मैच में मचाया कहर

Indian Cricket Team: टीम इंडिया (Team India) को हाल ही में इंग्लैंड में खेले गए ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच में हार का सामना करना पड़ा. दूसरी ओर टीम इंडिया के ही एक खिलाड़ी ने इंग्लैंड में ही एक दूसरी टीम के लिए डेब्यू करते हुए सभी का ध्यान अपनी ओर खींच लिया है. ये खिलाड़ी आईपीएल खेलने के बाद सीधे इंग्लैंड चला गया था. जहां उसने काउंट्री क्रिकेट में डेब्यू किया और अपना पहला विकेट भी हासिल कर लिया है.

