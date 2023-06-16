Team India: मुझे 48 घंटे पहले... WTC फाइनल को लेकर अश्विन ने किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा!
Team India: मुझे 48 घंटे पहले... WTC फाइनल को लेकर अश्विन ने किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा!

R Ashwin: यह तो पूरी दुनिया को पता है कि वर्ल्ड के नंबर-1 टेस्ट गेंदबाज रविचंद्रन अश्विन को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ हुए WTC फाइनल मैच में प्लेइंग-11 का हिस्सा नहीं बनाया गया था. अब इसी मैच को लेकर अश्विन ने एक चौंकाने वाला खुलासा कर दिया है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 08:19 AM IST

Team India: मुझे 48 घंटे पहले... WTC फाइनल को लेकर अश्विन ने किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा!

WTC Final 2023: भारतीय टीम को हाल ही में हुए वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों 209 रनों के बड़े अंतर से हार का सामना करना पड़ा था. इस मैच में दुनिया के नंबर-1 टेस्ट गेंदबाज को प्लेइंग-11 में शामिल न करना एक हैरान करने वाला फैसला था. अब अश्विन ने खुद WTC फाइनल मैच को लेकर एक बड़ा खुलासा कर दिया है. 

