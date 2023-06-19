Team India: टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी को हुआ अपनी गलती का एहसास, IPL 2023 में की थी ऐसी हरकत
topStories1hindi1744048
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी को हुआ अपनी गलती का एहसास, IPL 2023 में की थी ऐसी हरकत

Indian Cricket: आईपीएल 2023 (IPL 2023) के दौरान टीम इंडिया के एक खिलाड़ी ने बड़ी गलती कर दी थी. इस खिलाड़ी को अब अपनी इस गलती का एहसास हो गया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: टीम इंडिया के इस खिलाड़ी को हुआ अपनी गलती का एहसास, IPL 2023 में की थी ऐसी हरकत

Indian Cricket Team: आईपीएल (IPL 2023) का 15वां मैच रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (Royal Challengers Bangalore) और लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स (Lucknow Super Giants) के बीच खेला गया था. इस मैच में टीम इंडिया के एक गेंदबाज ने बड़ी गलती कर दी थी. इस खिलाड़ी को अब अपनी इस गलती का एहसास हो गया है और उन्होंने इसे लेकर एक बड़ा बयान दिया है. ये खिलाड़ी पिछले कुछ समय से टीम इंडिया का हिस्सा भी नहीं बन सका है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच