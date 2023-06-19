World Cup 2023: PAK टीम की उम्मीदों पर फिर गया पानी! वर्ल्ड कप को लेकर सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
World Cup 2023: PAK टीम की उम्मीदों पर फिर गया पानी! वर्ल्ड कप को लेकर सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट

Pakistan Cricket Board: एशिया कप को लेकर BCCI और पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने हाइब्रिड मॉडल के तहत खेलने पर सहमति दे दी है. इस बीच पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने वर्ल्ड कप को लेकर एक अड़ंगा लगाया था. इसी पर अब एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 05:14 PM IST

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: एशिया कप की मेजबानी पकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड को ही सौंपी गई है. हालांकि, यह टूर्नामेंट हाइब्रिड मॉडल के तहत खेला जाएगा. यानी चार मुकाबले पाकिस्तान में, बाकी बचे 9 मैच श्रीलंका में खेले जाएंगे. भारत अपने सारे मैच श्रीलंका में ही खेलेगा. इस बीच वर्ल्ड कप को लेकर पाकिस्तान की ओर से वर्ल्ड कप में होने वाले अफगानिस्तान और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ मैच के वेन्यू को बदलने की गुजारिश की गई थी. इसी को लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है.

