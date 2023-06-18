World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले टीम को मिलेगा नया हेड कोच, इस दिग्गज को दी जाएगी बड़ी जिम्मेदारी!
New Head Coach: एशिया कप की तारीखों का ऐलान कर दिया गया है. जल्द ही इसका पूरा शेड्यूल भी सामने आ जाएगा. इसके बाद भारत में इस साल के अंत में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप का आयोजन होना है. इस बीच एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. एक टीम को नया हेड कोच जल्द ही मिल सकता है.

ODI World cup 2023: एशिया कप की तारीखों का ऐलान कर दिया गया है. यह टूर्नामेंट 31 अगस्त से शुरू होकर 17 सितंबर तक चलने वाला है. एशिया कप के मुकाबले इस बार हाइब्रिड मॉडल के तहत पाकिस्तान और श्रीलंका में खेले जाएंगे. जल्द ही इसका पूरा शेड्यूल भी सामने आ जाएगा. इसके बाद भारत में इस साल के अंत में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप का आयोजन होना है. अब एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. वर्ल्ड कप से पहले पहले एक टीम को नया हेड कोच मिल सकता है.

