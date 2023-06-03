WTC Final: लंदन पहुंचने के बाद पुजारा के बदले तेवर! टीम इंडिया के साथ नहीं कर रहे सफर
topStories1hindi1722869
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

WTC Final: लंदन पहुंचने के बाद पुजारा के बदले तेवर! टीम इंडिया के साथ नहीं कर रहे सफर

Cheteshwar Pujara: लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर 7 जून से भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) खेला जाना है. दोनों ही टीमों के खिलाड़ी फिलहाल कड़ी प्रैक्टिस में जुटे हैं. इस बीच चेतेश्वर पुजारा को लेकर एक खबर सामने आई.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

Trending Photos

WTC Final: लंदन पहुंचने के बाद पुजारा के बदले तेवर! टीम इंडिया के साथ नहीं कर रहे सफर

Cheteshwar Pujara in London: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम आगामी 7 जून से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 (WTC Final 2023) का फाइनल मैच खेलेगी, जिसमें उसके सामने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की कड़ी चुनौती होगी. ये मुकाबला लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर खेला जाना है. दोनों ही टीमों के खिलाड़ी फिलहाल कड़ी प्रैक्टिस में जुटे हैं. इस बीच चेतेश्वर पुजारा को लेकर एक खबर सामने आई.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Powered by Tomorrow.io
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
unemployment
‘जॉब में मत करो जिंदगी बर्बाद’- हर महीने करोड़ों कमाने वाले लड़के की लोगों को सलाह
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात
MSME benefits
योगी सरकार ने लघु उद्योगों की मदद के लिए छेड़ा पंजीकरण अभियान,उद्यमियों को होगा लाभ