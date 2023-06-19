Cheteshwar Pujara: चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के बीच टीम इंडिया को कहेंगे अलविदा!
Cheteshwar Pujara: चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के बीच टीम इंडिया को कहेंगे अलविदा!

Indian Cricket Team: टीम इंडिया के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज चेतेश्वर पुजारा (Cheteshwar Pujara) ने बड़ा फैसला लिया है. पुजारा वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के बीच टीम इंडिया का साथ छोड़ देंगे.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 06:43 AM IST

Cheteshwar Pujara Team India: वर्ल्‍ड टेस्‍ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) मैच में टीम इंडिया को मिली हार के बाद खिलाड़ी लगभग एक महीने के ब्रेक पर हैं. इस ब्रेक के बाद 12 जुलाई से भारत का वेस्टइंडीज दौरा शुरू होगा. डोमिनिका में विंडसर पार्क 12-16 जुलाई तक पहले टेस्ट की मेजबानी करेगा. वहीं, दूसरा टेस्ट 20-24 जुलाई तक त्रिनिदाद में क्वींस पार्क ओवल में खेला जाएगा. इन दो टेस्ट मैचों के बाद टीम इंडिया के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज चेतेश्वर पुजारा दौरे के बीच ही दूसरी टीम की ओर से खेलने के लिए यूके की फ्लाइट पकड़ेंगे.

