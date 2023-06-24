Cheteshwar Pujara: टीम से बाहर करने के बाद पुजारा से राहुल द्रविड़ ने की ये बात! खुल गया बड़ा राज
IND vs WI: वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ 2 मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान कर दिया गया है. टीम से अनुभवी बल्लेबाज चेतेश्वर पुजारा (Cheteshwar Pujara) को बाहर कर दिया गया है जो वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) का भी हिस्सा थे. अब इस मामले पर टीम के हेड कोच राहुल द्रविड़ (Rahul Dravid) ने मोर्चा संभाला है.

India vs West Indies Test Squad : भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने शुक्रवार को वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ 2 मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान कर दिया. सेलेक्टर्स ने टीम से अनुभवी बल्लेबाज चेतेश्वर पुजारा (Cheteshwar Pujara) को बाहर का रास्ता दिखाया जो वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) का हिस्सा थे. अब इस मामले पर बड़ा अपडेट आया है. 

