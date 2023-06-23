Cricketer Died: इस दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने अचानक दुनिया को कहा अलविदा, क्रिकेट जगत में शोक का माहौल
Cricketer Died: इस दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने अचानक दुनिया को कहा अलविदा, क्रिकेट जगत में शोक का माहौल

Great Cricketer Sudden Death: वर्ल्ड क्रिकेट के एक दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने अचानक दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया है. इस दिग्गज क्रिकेटर की अचानक मृत्यु से क्रिकेट जगत में शोक का माहौल फैल गया है. क्रिकेट की दुनिया में अब हर कोई इस दिग्गज क्रिकेटर को याद कर रहा है. 

Jun 23, 2023

Cricketer Died: इस दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने अचानक दुनिया को कहा अलविदा, क्रिकेट जगत में शोक का माहौल

Cricketer Death News: वर्ल्ड क्रिकेट के एक दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने अचानक दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया है. इस दिग्गज क्रिकेटर की अचानक मृत्यु से क्रिकेट जगत में शोक का माहौल फैल गया है. बता दें कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया और क्वींसलैंड के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज पीटर एलन, जिन्होंने सिर्फ एक टेस्ट खेला था, उनका 87 वर्ष की आयु में निधन हो गया है.

