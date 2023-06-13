WTC: टीम इंडिया में इन 3 खिलाड़ियों को मिला मौका, तो बना देंगे टेस्ट चैंपियन! दिग्गज ने बताए नाम
Team India: टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ WTC फाइनल में मिली हार के बाद काफी आलोचनाएं झेलनी पड़ रही हैं. इस बीच एक दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने तीन खिलाड़ियों के बारे में बताया है, जो आगामी WTC संस्करण में टीम का हिस्सा बन सकते हैं.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

Indian Cricket: भारतीय टीम का 10 साल से कोई भी ICC ट्रॉफी जीतने का इंतजार जारी है. आखिरी बार टीम इंडिया ने 2013 में चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी जीती थी. इसके बाद से टीम को किसी भी ICC ट्रॉफी जीतने में कामयाबी नहीं मिली है. हाल ही में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ हुए WTC फाइनल मैच में टीम इंडिया को 209 रनों के बड़े अंतर से हार का सामना करना पड़ा. लगातार दूसरी बार टीम ने WTC खिताब जीतने का मौका गंवाया है. अब आगामी संस्करण के लिए टीम इंडिया के लिए खेलने वाले एक खिलाड़ी ने 3 नाम बताए हैं, जिन्हें मौका मिल सकता है और वह बड़ी भूमिका निभा सकते हैं.

