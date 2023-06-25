World Cup: 5 दिसंबर से शुरू होगा वर्ल्ड कप, इस टीम से है भारतीय टीम का पहला मैच
topStories1hindi1752490
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

World Cup: 5 दिसंबर से शुरू होगा वर्ल्ड कप, इस टीम से है भारतीय टीम का पहला मैच

World Cup Schedule : भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम अपनी मेजबानी में इसी साल वनडे वर्ल्ड कप खेलेगी. साल 2011 के बाद से उसे इस टूर्नामेंट में कभी खिताबी जीत नहीं मिल पाई है. फैंस को इस आईसीसी टूर्नामेंट का बेसब्री से इंतजार है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 05:27 AM IST

Trending Photos

World Cup: 5 दिसंबर से शुरू होगा वर्ल्ड कप, इस टीम से है भारतीय टीम का पहला मैच

World Cup-2023 Schedule : भारतीय टीम अपनी मेजबानी में इसी साल वनडे वर्ल्ड कप खेलेगी. फैंस को इस आईसीसी टूर्नामेंट का बेसब्री से इंतजार है, जब क्रिकेट के मैदान पर बल्ले और गेंद के बीच जबर्दस्त टक्कर देखने को मिलेगी. इस बीच एक बड़ी खबर हॉकी के मैदान से आई है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Hotel Booking Rules
होटल में चेक इन चाहे जब करो लेकिन कमरा दोपहर 12 बजे ही क्यों खाली करना पड़ता है?
Patna Opposition Parties Meeting
विपक्षी दलों की बैठक पर स्मृति ईरानी ने कही ऐसी बात जो कांग्रेस को जाएगी 'चुभ'
Prabhas
इटली में खूबसूरत विला के मालिक हैं प्रभास, टूरिस्ट को देते हैं किराए पर
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
PM Modi US Visit
US कांग्रेस में दिखा PM मोदी का जलवा, ऑटोग्राफ-सेल्फी लेने के लिए दौड़ते दिखे सांसद