Team India: विराट कोहली अच्छे कप्तान नहीं... WTC फाइनल के बाद इस दिग्गज का चौंकाने वाला बयान!
IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच खत्म हुए वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मैच के बाद बयानबाजी का दौर जारी है. टीम इंडिया को मिली हार पर तमाम दिग्गज अपनी राय दे रहे हैं. इस बीच एक और पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने कमेंट किया है.

Jun 12, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

WTC Final 2023: टीम इंडिया ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 हार गई. इसके साथ ही टीम का ICC ट्रॉफी जीतने का सपना एक बार फिर अधूरा रह गया. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को जीत के लिए 444 रनों का विशाल टारगेट दिया था. इसके जवाब में टीम इंडिया 234 रनों पर ऑल आउट हो गई. अब एक पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने इस हार पर एक बड़ा बयान दे दिया है. 

